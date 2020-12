CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 pandemic has kept people at home, cars off the street, and closed businesses. — but Darren Dohme of the Powerline Group in Champaign sees a strong demand for farm commodities, once it's over.

"I think something that a lot of people need to understand is that this COVID has caused a big change in the way that people consume," Dohme says, "and I think what you are going to see is that once these vaccines are released and the people come back out into the spring of 2021, I think you are going to be surprised at the inflationary type buying that is going to come back out from these consumers.