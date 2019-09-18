Morning Rush 9/18

With the support of Monticello Chamber and the City of Monticello, three iconic Monticello organizations have joined forces to offer an unforgettable fun-filled weekend in September, designed for individuals and families across Central Illinois who want to spend quality time together and make some memories. Allerton Park & Retreat Center, Monticello Railway Museum and Monticello Main Street have organized an opportunity for both residents and visitors to enjoy goods from local farmers and makers; be entertained by local, regional and national performers; ride on vintage trains that have been meticulously preserved; and engage in all kinds of free family fun in Monticello’s charming, historic downtown. Monticello Main Street has taken the lead on curating the weekend’s happenings in one place at www.MakeItMonticello.com, where each respective, participating organizations’ website is linked for more details on each event.

1: Over the course of four days, residents and guests will have the chance to see Monticello’s most prominent assets on full display.