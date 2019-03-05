The Morning Show

Morning Rounds: National Sleep Awareness Week

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 07:26 AM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 07:26 AM CST

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Dr. Nathan Walker was making the rounds this morning. We're talking more about National Sleep Awareness Week in today's segment.

·         Why it’s important to get a sleep study

·         Spring ahead day - light savings time is Sunday!

·         When should you seek medical advice?

·         Symptoms related to sleep issues

