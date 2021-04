DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Stu Ellis finds himself in a lot of barns, but he found some city kinds in a barn Saturday, learning safety, if you can believe it.

Only in Decatur will you find the Andreas Ag Academy, which serves the interests of city kids wanting to learn about agriculture. They are from both of the city’s public high schools, Eisenhower and McArthur — both of which have vo-ag programs and during the summer students tend gardens and learn to care for livestock.