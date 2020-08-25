Morning Rounds: Keeping kids safe in school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many school districts are starting the year off remotely, but some students are going back to the classroom.

Some parents might wonder how will we make sure our kids stay safe in school?

Dr. Alexis Orama with Christie Clinic joined WCIA on Tuesday to help answer that question for parents.

Here are some tips medical experts have to share for parents helping their kids prepare for in-person classes: