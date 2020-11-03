Morning Rounds: Diabetes and vision

Did you know diabetes has its main effect on the back part of the eye? Called the retina, it’s the inside lining of the eye that captures light and sends it to the brain for visual processing.

People with diabetes can develop damage to their retinas, which is called diabetic retinopathy.

The damage is caused by changes to the blood vessels of the retina, which causes them to leak their contents onto the retina in the form of cholesterol deposits, bleeding, and fluid accumulation.

When that happens in the macula — also the center of the retina — people can lose their vision.

Dr. Nathan Crouch from Christie Clinic explains more to the Morning Show.