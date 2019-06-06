Midwest Charity Horse Show

June 11-15, 2019 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily

Midwest Charity is not only a charitable event it is also historical as it has been a part of Springfield since 1933. It also brings to Springfield world-class horses, ponies and competition.

Midwest Charity is not only a charitable event it is also historical as it has been a part of Springfield since 1933. It also brings to Springfield world-class horses, ponies and competition. Midwest’s benefits SIU School of Medicine’s Camp COCO. Big ecenomic impsct to Springfield. World class competition. Generations of fsmilies have served on Noard.