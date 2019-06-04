URBANA – On June 3, 2019, METCAD turns 40 years old! METCAD is a consolidated dispatch center which was established June 3, 1979 with 9 Telecommunicators and an Administrative staff of two. When established, METCAD served the Police Departments in Champaign, Urbana and the University of Illinois. In 1983, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office joined METCAD and in 1988 METCAD merged with FIRECOMM to consolidate fire and police dispatching services. In 2014, the Village of Rantoul joined and METCAD assumed responsibility for answering all 9-1-1 calls and dispatching for Rantoul Police and Fire Departments and Ludlow Police and Fire Departments making Champaign County fully consolidated and the sole dispatch center for Champaign County.

Today, METCAD answers emergency 9-1-1 calls for all of Champaign County. With a staff of 32 Telecommunicators and 9 Administrative staff, METCAD provides direct dispatch service for all law enforcement and fire agencies through-out Champaign County. METCAD dispatches for 12 Police Departments and 25 Fire Departments.

METCAD is active in the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) as well as the Illinois Chapter of NENA (INENA). Likewise, we are active in the Association of Public safety Communications Officials (APCO) and the Illinois Chapter of APCO (IAPCO). METCAD implemented a county-wide Enhanced 9-1-1 system on March 5, 1996.

METCAD is funded by contributions from member public safety agencies as well as a surcharge on each land line telephone and wireless device billed to an address in the county. This surcharge helps pay for 9-1-1 services in Champaign County.