WATCH – WCIA 3’s morning anchors Karina and Matthew sat down with Philo’s village president Larry Franks. They talked about the multiple events happening around the city.

One of the events mentioned by the village president was the revamping of Hazen Park. Franks said the park has been around for several years and was due for an update. The city council and the community got together to bring new playground equipment, an improved baseball field, and a sidewalk that connects to multiple facilities in the area.

Village President Larry Franks also said that residents near the park will be able to buy a brick with their name on it. Sounds strange at first, but it will be a community project. Those bricks will make a path along the sidewalk that leads to the main playground. Once the bricks are finally gathered, Franks says they will host a dedication ceremony for the park. That date has not been decided yet.

The Village President also mentioned a drainage project that has been in the works for several years. He says the community had a wooden drain system mixed in and is working to get that replaced.

Being Village President isn’t just a job for Larry Franks. He says the position ran in the family. Larry Franks’ grandfather was the mayor for 43 years. 22 years ago, Larry Franks was on the city council. After realizing a major candidate for mayor chose not to run, he decided to take up the position as mayor himself and has been working for the community ever since.

“Born and raised in Philo. I just enjoy working in the village and making things better hopefully for the village.”