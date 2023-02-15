WATCH – In this week’s Meet the Mayor, Rick Hall and Police Chief Sam Gaines came on the morning show. They talked about the latest equipment coming to Mattoon’s police department.

Mayor Hall said the police department had tasers that were nearly 10 years old. The city council made the decision to purchase 10 X2 Tasers.

Police Chief Sam Gaines pointed out that officers wanted to avoid malfunction and says it was about time to replace them. The chief said the new tasers will provide an “improved battery life and screen functionality.”

According to a recent Illinois law, every police agency is required to have body cameras by 2025. With that said, Police Chief Sam Gaines also talked about the latest body cameras they received. Chief Gaines says these new additions were paid through state and federal grants.

Mayor Rick Hall added to the police chiefs’ comments on the new equipment by emphasizing its importance. He says officers need the tools to do the best job they can in an effective way. Mayor Hall also said this will help elevate the support those officers can provide for the community as first responders.

Our morning show anchors asked Mayor Rick Hall about his “double title”. He is not only the mayor, but the police commissioner. He believes the position gives him a closer tie to the police in the area and will give the police a voice in the city council.

The new body cameras and X2 tasers will also come with more training for Mattoon’s police department. Police Chief Sam Gaines said the department plans to train quarterly with the new gear. That training revolves around the use of force, tactics, and other rules to keep in mind when officers are involved in a confrontation.

“You have to keep up with the times for sure. Tasers, they will start to malfunction and not work properly. Battery life is huge with any of these electronics. Radios is another big thing that we are updating right now in the city of Mattoon. Again, any time you talk about any of this stuff you’re talking about money and when is the right timing to do that but certainly you have to keep up to speed on the technology.”