MEET STAR: National Dog Week

National Dog Week is next week. This segment shows that man’s best friend is proving that interaction with his kind is providing plenty of benefits for older adults: stress and pain relief; sense of purpose, exercise and a decrease in loneliness.

1: Many older adults experience feelings of loneliness and isolation as they age, but pets can provide the companionship and love seniors desire. A new survey conducted by Home Instead found regular interaction with animals can help to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness in older adults.

2: The most frequently cited benefits of pet ownership are company, comfort, unconditional love, entertainment and improved mood. In fact, 86 percent of pet owners agree they would be lonelier and less happy without their pet and 58 percent agree that they would not be as physically healthy without their pet.

3. In addition to providing positive health benefits, pets can also provide constant companionship for older adults who would like to age in place in their homes. In fact, 82 percent of senior animal owners surveyed said they would not consider moving to a senior living community without their pet.

4: And pet interaction comes in many forms. While many opt for pet ownership, Home Instead is finding that other seniors are getting their fix by visiting dog and cat cafes, volunteering at animal shelters, interacting with friends’ and neighbors’ pets and connecting with therapy animals.