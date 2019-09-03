MATTHEW FARRELL 5K: What’s happening

September 7th 2019 7am registration

8am race start

Post race celebration

Crystal Lake Park Boat House

The Matthew Farrell Scholarship Fund is dedicated to supporting the memory of Matthew Farrell by financially assisting an Urbana-Champaign area Art student at Parkland College. The scholarship was inspired by Matt’s love for Champaign-Urbana and his experiences within the community, including his Art Education at Parkland, which proved to be a pivotal experience for him.

We are once again planning our annual family fun run 5k to be held on September 7 th , 2019 at Crystal Lake Park. Last year, the 5k raised over $1000 making it possible for us to continue building the scholarship fund and sponsoring our first student in the fall of 2020.