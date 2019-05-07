Marriage conference: Investing in your future

Fri. June 7, 6:30-9pm & Sat. June 8, 8:30-11:30am

Organization: Windsor Road Christian Church

2501 W Windsor Road

Champaign IL 61822

Why is this segment timely and/or important to viewers?

Marriage Conference for anyone. Married couples or engaged couples will benefit from investing in their marriage learning communication skills that build up and benefit your marriage. Whether you have a rich family history of good marriages or not, Crawford and Karen Loritts will teach you skills that will help you have a marriage that works and leaves a Christ-honoring legacy.

1: You can have a marriage that not only survives, but thrives.

2: You can learn better communication skills; talking and listening skills.

3: Learn how to invest in your marriage with the next generation in mind.

4: Invest in your marriage today and transform your tomorrow.

About Conference Speakers:

Crawford and Karen Loritts are featured speakers at Family Life Marriage Conferences and are the coauthors of Your Marriage Today…And Tomorrow. Crawford currently serves as the Senior Pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, GA.