Managing frustration during the holidays

As the holiday season approaches, there have been feelings of disappointment in regards to celebrating the holidays while keeping a safe distance.

In times when we are used to our traditions and spending time with extended family, managing this disappointment and frustration can be difficult. Also, for those of us already combatting loneliness around the holiday season, this year adds an extra burden.

Therapist Wade Stark with Elliot Counseling Group joined the Morning Show to share some tips for managing those emotions this year.