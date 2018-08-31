Macon County Strides For Down Syndrome
MACON COUNTY--
7TH ANNUAL
MACON COUNTY STRIDES FOR DOWN SYNDROME “PEANUT’S WALK”
Saturday September 15th from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Fairview Park In Decatur Illinois
DJ, Face Painter And Mickey Mouse for Entertainment
Registration is at 10am with a $10/per person fee which includes t shirt while supplies last and a free lunch
