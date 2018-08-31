MACON COUNTY--

7TH ANNUAL

MACON COUNTY STRIDES FOR DOWN SYNDROME “PEANUT’S WALK”

Saturday September 15th from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Fairview Park In Decatur Illinois

DJ, Face Painter And Mickey Mouse for Entertainment

Registration is at 10am with a $10/per person fee which includes t shirt while supplies last and a free lunch