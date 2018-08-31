The Morning Show

Macon County Strides For Down Syndrome

By:

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 02:17 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 02:17 PM CDT

MACON COUNTY--

7TH ANNUAL 

MACON COUNTY STRIDES FOR DOWN SYNDROME “PEANUT’S WALK” 

Saturday September 15th from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Fairview Park In Decatur Illinois 

DJ, Face Painter And Mickey Mouse for Entertainment 

Registration is at 10am with a $10/per person fee which includes t shirt while supplies last and a free lunch 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected