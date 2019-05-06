Macon County Community Environmental Council – Quarterly Forum

May 7, 2019 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm Decatur Public Library, Madden Auditorium 130 N Franklin St Decatur, IL

Elevate Energy, The University of Illinois Extension, and the Citizens Utility Board are partnering to conduct a Home Energy Workshop for the Decatur area on Wednesday. We will provide free educational programming about home energy efficiency, smart meter technology, and energy assistance programs. Ameren Illinois is in the process of installing smart meters throughout communities in the Decatur area, so this is an excellent time to provide information on how residents can benefit from their new smart meter, reduce energy use, save money on their electricity bills, and make their homes more comfortable.

Why attend?

1: Learn about your smart meter, how it will benefit you, and associated Ameren Programs (Peak Time Rewards and Power Smart Pricing). Learn how to get the most out of your smart meter!

2: Learn about the electricity usage of a typical US home and solutions for improving home energy efficiency, that will save you money and make your home more comfortable.

3: Learn how air sealing and insulating your home can reduce your energy loss by 67%!

4: Attendees are welcome to bring their utility bill if they would like a detailed examination and explanation of understanding the bill.

5: We are looking to identify groups/organizations who would like to have a Home Energy Workshop conducted for them. We can tailor programs based on audience needs. Please contact the University of Illinois Extension Christian County Office at 217-287-7246 for more information.