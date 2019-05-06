Life Transitions:Motivational Monday

Life Transitions:

“Beginnings are scary, endings are sad. It’s what happens in between that counts.”

That is a quote from the movie Hope Floats, and it is so true for all of life’s transitions.

Marriage, divorce, child birth, death of a loved one, starting or ending a job, starting college, ending college, moving, dating and breaking up…all of these things can be scary at the start, and with good reason! It’s the fear of the unknown!

Beginnings are scary because there are too many variables to gauge what success would look like. I’ve said before that we are the ones who get in our own way more than anybody—with the things we tell ourselves, the irrational fears we have—and so there is this thing called “Imposter Syndrome,” and it exists on every level and for everyone—whether a politician, a musician, a professor, a student, and even a single person going into a marriage.

Is there something to be said for endings not being sad if they are justified?

That’s a good point, and, even justified endings can be scary because, once again, of the unknown. Bad jobs, bad relationships, bad habits—logically we know that we need to get a new job, a better relationship, or to give up a bad habit. Emotionally, though, these things that we complain about and allow to stress us out, even at their worst, they become comfortable. The saying, “the devil you know” is accurate. Whether it’s depression, anxiety, or anything and everything in between, the familiar is often preferred because it is predictable—we learn how to manage these things, and so to shake it all up is scary, even when it is justified.

When we talk about beginnings and ending, and life transitions, what kinds

of events are we talking about?



What do you say to people who are embarking on, or will be embarking on

transitions?



Embrace it all! The fear is there for a reason, and it’s really one of the key emotions that remind us that we are alive! That’s the real stuff. A lot of life is hard and painful with occasional moments of incredible joy—pay attention to these feelings!

College students out there may be deciding against moving away for a job or staying close to home. My best advice is go! You can always move back to be closer to home. You may not get the chance again to move across the country and start a new life for yourself. You will never regret not going, but you may come to regret not going for it!

When embarking on a transition, do as much homework as you can. Whether it’s a new company you’re interviewing for, or a new town you’re moving to, information is key! Ending something will still be sad, and a new start is always going to be a little scary, and that’s ok. They are supposed to be!

Be patient with yourself, and show yourself a little self-compassion, seek counsel from those closest to you and whom you trust, and last and most certainly most important, trust your guy and believe in yourself to make good decisions!

AND—if you want a personal touch we could talk about our own transitions

that have been challenging, and ultimately rewarding!