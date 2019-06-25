Kitchen Confidence: Veggie Frittatas

Veggie Frittata

Quick and easy and what a great way to use up just about any vegetable you have in the kitchen.

Ingredients

* 1 TBS butter

* 8 eggs

* 1/2 cup whipping cream (or whole milk)

* 1/2 cup cheese

* 2 cups cooked vegetables



Try: zucchini and onion, cherry tomatoes and broccoli, black olives and red onion, scallions and red pepper. Use up your deli meats. Make a seafood version. Add roasted potatoes or leftover rice #UseItUp

Instructions

* Set oven to broil setting.

* In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs and cream. Add fillings, mix well.

* In an 9” oven safe pan, melt butter over medium heat. (Use an 8” or 10” pan, if that’s what you’ve got)

* Add egg mixture to pan, stir gently. Cook 3-4 minutes

* Place pan in oven and broil for 3-4 minutes, until mostly set, lightly browned and fluffy. Remove from oven, let sit 3-4 minutes. Cut and serve

