Breaking News
Christensen guilty

Kitchen Confidence: Veggie Frittatas

The Morning Show

by: Lucas Wright

Posted: / Updated:

Veggie Frittata  

Quick and easy and what a great way to use up just about any vegetable you have in the kitchen.

Ingredients

* 1 TBS butter

* 8 eggs

* 1/2 cup whipping cream (or whole milk)

* 1/2 cup cheese

* 2 cups cooked vegetables


Try: zucchini and onion, cherry tomatoes and broccoli, black olives and red onion, scallions and red pepper. Use up your deli meats. Make a seafood version. Add roasted potatoes or leftover rice #UseItUp

Instructions

* Set oven to broil setting.

* In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs and cream. Add fillings, mix well.

* In an 9” oven safe pan, melt butter over medium heat. (Use an 8” or 10” pan, if that’s what you’ve got)
* Add egg mixture to pan, stir gently. Cook 3-4 minutes

* Place pan in oven and broil for 3-4 minutes, until mostly set, lightly browned and fluffy. Remove from oven, let sit 3-4 minutes. Cut and serve

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER