Kitchen Confidence: Tomato Tarts

We’re gaining some confidence in the kitchen this morning with cooking coach Adam Wisnewski. Catch his tomato tarts in today’s segment.



So many ways to make this delicious summer treat! Showcase the king of the summer produce: Tomatoes

Ingredients

* 1 sheet frozen puff pastry (half of a 17-ounce package), thawed overnight

* Spreadable cheese (Brie, cream cheese, goat cheese)

* 2-3 good sized summer-time tomatoes, as colorful as you can find, sliced into 1/4 inch rounds

* Onion compote

* Olive oil

* Balsamic vinegar

* Fresh basil

* Salt and pepper

* Parmesan cheese

Instructions

* Preheat oven to 400 F. Unfold the puff pastry onto a floured piece of parchment paper and roll out into a 9-by-11-inch rectangle.

* Leaving a 1/2 inch border untouched, poke all over the middle of the puff pastry with a fork

* Bake puff pastry 20-25 min, until golden brown.

* Transfer to a rack and let cool 5 min. Switch oven to broil

* Broil tomato rounds on a sheet pan for 3-4 minutes to get a little color on them.

* Spread cheese on tart, a thin layer, so you keep the focus on the tomatoes.

* Place tomato rounds all over tart, with a little overlap, not much. Spread a little onion compote around the tart, not too much.

* Pour any liquid from tomato sheet pan into a mixing bowl, add a little olive oil and a little balsamic, salt and pepper to taste. Tear up basil leaves and add. Toss.

* Drizzle sauce over tart, sprinkle with Parmesan, serve immediately