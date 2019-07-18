Kitchen Confidence: Sausage Lasagna

For one last time, cooking coach Adam Wisnewski helped us gain some confidence in the kitchen. Check out his mom’s lasagna recipe in this segment.

Sausage Lasagna

This is the recipe my mom has been using for decades. There has been more than one fight over the last piece of this classic dish, so make lots! It’s also a staple with my meal service clients, where I call it “Mama’s Lasagna”.

Ingredients

Sauce

* 1 lb sausage (mild)

* 1 1/2 tsp minced garlic

* 1 TBS basil

* 1 1/2 tsp salt

* 1 1 lb can crushed tomatoes

* 2 6 oz cans tomato paste

* 10 oz lasagna noodles

Cheese mix

* 2 cups ricotta cheese

* 1 cup small curd cottage cheese

* 3/4 cup grated Parmesan, more for topping

* 2 TBS parsley flakes

* 2 beaten eggs

* 2 tsp salt

* 1 tsp pepper

Instructions

* Brown sausage slowly, drain off fat. Add remaining sauce ingredients, simmer uncovered 30 minutes.

* Meanwhile, heat water to cook noodles in a large pasta pot. Cook noodles as directed. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

* Meanwhile, combine the ingredients for the cheese mix in a large mixing bowl

* Preheat oven to 375F

* Put 1/2 noodles in 13×9 baking dish, spread with 1/2 the cheese mix and then 1/2 the meat sauce. Repeat the layers. Sprinkle with more Parmesan* Bake at 375F for 30 minutes, let stand 10 minutes before serving.



Can be made ahead of time, and stored in fridge. When ready, remove from fridge, let stand at room temperature 15 minutes, then cook an additional 15 minutes.

