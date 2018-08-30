Kitchen Confidence: Make You Own Hummus

Convenience foods cost a lot more than learning to do it yourself. Stretch your confidence in the kitchen, so you don’t over stretch your wallet at the store. Adam Wisnewski shows us how to make a a tasty hummus that’s easy on your wallet.

Grocery Store Math: Make your own hummus

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drain but retain the liquid

1 or 2 tsp minced garlic, to taste

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

2 TBS olive oil (more to top)

1 TBS lemon juice

1 TBS sesame oil

2 or 3 TBS bean juice (aquafaba)

Paprika to top

Instructions

* In a food processor, add beans and spices, begin blending beans.

* Add oil, lemon juice, sesame oil.

* Add aquafaba until desired thickness is reached.

Serve with bread, crackers, vegetables, as a sandwich spread, as a pasta sauce.

Try different seasonings: replace cumin with dill, oregano, or chili powder

Try no oil and all aquafaba

Try yogurt instead of oil and aquafaba