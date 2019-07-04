Kitchen Confidence: Buffalo Chicken Tacos

We gained some Confidence in the Kitchen with cooking coach Adam Wisnewski. Check out his buffalo chicken tacos in today’s segment.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Menu

Fried or baked? Hot or mild? Ranch or blue cheese? Corn or flour tortillas? These are the existential questions you’ll need to answer to make these tasty treats.



Ingredients

* 4 chicken thighs – boneless, skinless

* 1 TBS lime juice

* 1/2 C all-purpose flour

* 1 tsp garlic powder

* 1 tsp cayenne pepper

* 1 tsp ancho chili powder

* 1/2 tsp salt

* 1 tsp black pepper

* 2 eggs, beaten

* 1 C bread crumbs

* 1/4 C Frank’s Hot Sauce

Instructions

* Preheat oven to 450F

* Prepare 3 dredging pans: 1 with flour, garlic, cayenne, chili, salt and pepper; 1 with beaten eggs, 1 with bread crumbs

* Dry cutlets and then sprinkle with lime juice

* Dredge cutlets in flour mixture, then egg, then coat with bread crumbs.

* Bake for 10-12 min, until breading is golden brown

* Let cool 2-3 minutes, then in a medium mixing bowl, toss with hot sauce.

Serve on tortillas with toppings like: cheese, salsa, cabbage or coleslaw, blue cheese or ranch dressings.