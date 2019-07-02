Kidcaster: Sam Bennett

Illinois American Water is investing more than $12 million to enhance water service to customers in the Champaign area. This investment includes making improvements to the water treatment system and installing more than 16,200 feet of water main in Champaign, Urbana and Sadorus. A bulk of the main replacement work is related to relocating water mains along Wright Street and Armory Street in Champaign as part of the City’s street reconstruction project. Our company is also partnering with the City of Champaign on their storm water project.

