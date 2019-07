There are a couple events coming up to benefit the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. Find out how you can get involved in this Giving Back.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank was formed as part of a major regional effort to develop an emergency food network in central Illinois. In 1980, a group of about 20 local citizens met in Springfield to form a food distribution network that eventually became three independently-run foodbanks: Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield, Peoria Area Foodbank, and Eastern Illinois Foodbank.