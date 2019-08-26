Kidcaster: Kobe Kindle

Right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Champaign County is enrolling new Bigs and Littles into the program. Over 60% of the kids on our waiting list are boys but only 30% of our volunteers are men. We need more men to become involved with the program. Along with this, since we are a non-profit organization we need volunteers for our upcoming fundraiser, Eats & Sweets. October 3rd at the Hilton Garden Inn.

1: What is Big Brothers Big Sisters?