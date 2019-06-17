Kidcaster: Jordan Daughtery

Most Illinoisans believe college education is essential, according to a recent survey by COUNTRY Financial®. The majority (86%) said a college education is critical when applying for jobs. But the cost of college is unattainable for many – 35% of Illinoisans who responded said they have not been able to save for their education or their children’s education.

However, more than half of Illinoisans (54%) are willing to go into debt to pay for their own or their child’s college education. In fact, nearly two in ten (18 percent) of Illinoisans would take on between $25,000 and $40,000.