Kidcaster: Brycen Sawyer

Devin ran the fastest 100m Dash time in Big Ten history in the NCAA Semifinal on June 5, 2019, clocking a finish time of 10.01 to break former Illini NCAA Champion Andrew Riley’s previous conference record of 10.02. Quinn placed seventh in the NCAA final, earning first team All-America honors. He also earned Second-Team All-America honors in the 200m Dash in both the 2019 Indoor and Outdoor season, Second-Team All-America honors in the outdoor 4x100m relay, which Quinn ran on as the anchor leg. Quinn closes his career as a six-time All-American. On June 20, Devin was named the 2018-19 Dike Eddleman Illinois Male Athlete of the Year. He is the 17th track & field athlete to win the award since it was established in 1940, and the first since Andrew Riley won his second of back-to-back honors in 2012.

Recently, Devin has begun competing professionally. His first race was in Lausanne Switzerland on July 5, where he recorded a finish time of 10.19. He will be competing at the USA Track and Field (USATF) Outdoor Championships against the top athletes in the country from July 25-July 28 in Des Moines, Iowa.