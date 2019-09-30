Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Capitol News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
100+ year old artifacts on display
Top Stories
Fall branch pick-up scheduled
New law designed to level pay scale
Champaign County’s Wanted Subject: Derek Overton
Master Gardener marks 30-years
Weather
Severe Weather Center
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Mattex Weather Garden
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Wall
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Tackle Hunger
Athlete Of The Week
The Big Game
Top Stories
Fever Rewind (9/29/19)
Top Stories
Illini drop nailbiter at Nebraska
Top Stories
EIU falls at home to Tennessee Tech
Illini pick up first B1G win, beat Iowa 3-0
Illini use bye week for rest and recruiting
Parkland volleyball on their way to another historic season
Community
ciLiving
Calendar
Sunny Bear Photo Galleries
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Marketplace
Restaurant Row
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contests
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Birthday Smiles
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
KidCaster: Avery Lake
The Morning Show
by: Meteorologist,
Jack Gerfen
Posted:
Sep 30, 2019 / 10:57 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2019 / 10:57 AM CDT
Sponsored By
ROOFS BY RODGER