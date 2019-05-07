Kidcaster: Anna Hammond

THE EVENT IS TODAY THURSDAY AUGUST 8TH FROM 4:30 TO 7:30 PM AT THE CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY. LIVE MUSIC ON THE FRONT PORCH ON THE WEST LAWN AND 14 FOOD TRUCKS.

LIBRARY IS A COMMUNITY CENTER WHERE EVERYONE IS WELCOME. THE EVENT IS A CHANCE FOR PEOPLE TO CONNECT AND THE EVENT LIKE THE RALLY BRINGS NEW PEOPLE TO THE DOOR. BUILDING COMMUNITY.