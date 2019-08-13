Breaking News
Crops damaged by storms

JOURNALING WORKSHOPS: What’s Happening

The Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s world where being busy is a badge of honor, we miss out on what’s really important. Kelly Skinner, founder of Soul Care Urban Retreat Center, is here to tell us about a new space in Urbana where people can pause and practice self-care and spiritual wellness.

What’s Soul Care all about? • Soul Care is a co-working space for your soul • Urban Retreat Center in the heart of Urbana (near Lincoln Square Mall) • Help people practice spiritual wellness in their everyday lives • Provide space for stillness and rest • Workshops and classes and retreats for people of every background and belief • Two upcoming workshops – Vision Boarding and Bible Journaling What’s Vision Boarding and how can it help people? • Vision board = collage of words and pictures, a physical representation of goals you want to achieve. • When you hang it in a space where you see it daily, it helps visualize goals & achieve them faster • Focus on the feelings and how to get to your goal, not just the end result • Encourage ongoing reflection – not just a one-and-done experience Isn’t this a weird time to do vision boarding? • Lots of people do this at the beginning of the calendar year, but September is the new January • Trained to have a “Back to School” mindset & see August/September as the start of a new year • Choose from one of four 2-hour sessions of workshop offered to meet different schedules — Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16 at noon and 6 each day. Cost is $38 and includes all the supplies, collage materials, and snacks. Do you have any other events coming up? • Bible Journaling workshop on Saturday, August 24 from 10am to noon. Cost is $38 and everyone will get a starter kit to take home • A lot of people like to read the Bible. Bible Journaling is a creative way to process what is read, the insights received, and why it’s meaningful using words and pictures. • Expert in Bible journaling from Arthur, IL – Regina Yoder, co-author of Complete Guide to Bible Journaling: Creative Techniques to Express Your Faith • She’ll bring basic supplies and share how to use them to get started – don’t have to be artistic If someone is interested in learning more about Soul Care, what should they do? • Welcome everyone of all backgrounds and beliefs • Soul Care is located at 507 S. Broadway (corner of Broadway & Illinois Streets) in Urbana • Get tickets to all events at EXPERIENCESOULCARE.COM or on Facebook @soulcareexperience • Sign up for mailing list to get more information, inspiration, and invites to other events and activities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER