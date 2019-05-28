This segment will preview the Job Readiness & Learning Program event coming up quickly on May 30. Carle created the program to provide a pathway to successful employment at Carle, which will be of great interest to many in our community who are looking for jobs or have family members who are. Pre-register for the event by contacting Cherie at 217-531-8274.

Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview).

1: What the Job Readiness & Learning Program and why was it created?

PAIGE:

· Six-week paid training program

· Mix of classroom and on-the- job training

· Equips people with workplace and technical skills to be successful at Carle

· Partnership with Regional Planning Commission for added support

2: What kinds of positions is Carle looking to fill and what can people enrolled in the program expect to experience?

PAIGE RESPONDS:

· May 30 event focused on EVS and food service

· In general:

o Patient transport

o Storeroom

o Sterile processing

· Next event July 10 if can’t make this one

TORIANA RESPONDS: When those interested also work with RPC, we can help with barriers:

· Transportation

· Childcare

· Housing

· Financial

3: What are the qualities Carle is looking for in candidates for the program?

PAIGE:

· People with drive and initiative

· Motivated to learn and succeed

· Less important: work history and experience

· Don’t be nervous – be yourself

4: What can people who attend the event expect to gain from it, and what are some of the benefits they will get out of being enrolled in the program?

TORIANA REPONDS:

At event:

· Career planners

· Carle contacts

· One-on-one interview

In general:

· Successful employment

· Plenty of support

· Opportunities in healthcare