JICAMA FRUIT SALAD: Healthy Living

Healthy Living– Have you heard of Jicama? You may have seen jicama at the store, but have you tried it? Jicama looks similar to a turnip or a potato. It tastes light and crisp with a slight sweetness. Beth Peralta, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with University of Illinois Extension & Media Spokesperson with the Eastern Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has a great recipe to share highlighting jicama this morning. Jicama selection, storage and prep • When at the store, look for jicama in the produce section. Look for jicama without cuts, bruises, or mold. • Store in a cool, dry place away from moisture. It can store this way for up to 4 months. • Jicama can be stored in the refrigerator in a plastic bag for 2-3 weeks. • Once jicama is cut, keep in refrigerator in plastic for up to 1 week. • To prep, peel off the skin using a paring knife or vegetable peeler. Cut into desired shape with a sharp knife. Jicama nutrition • Jicama is 85% water and a great source of vitamin C and dietary fiber. Recipe: Jicama Fruit Salad Serves 6 (about ¾ cup per serving- makes 5 cups with large jicama) • 1 jicama, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces • 1 mango, large seed removed, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces • 1 cup blueberries (or: 1 cup strawberries, sliced) • 2 Tablespoons orange juice or lime juice • 1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro, minced (or: fresh basil or mint leaves) 1. Add jicama, mango, and blueberries to a medium serving bowl. 2. Mix juice and cilantro in a small bowl. 3. Pour juice mixture onto fruit. Toss gently to combine. Nutrition facts (per ¾ cup serving): 130 calories, 0 g total fat, 10 mg sodium, 30 g total carbohydrates, 11 g dietary fiber, 2 g protein More recipes can be found at University of Illinois Extension’s Eat.Move.Save. website: https://go.illinois.edu/EatMoveSave