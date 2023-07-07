CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U at Home in Champaign, a non-profit organization with a mission of diminishing homelessness and providing long-term independency, has been recently inspired by a nine-year-old boy, Jamie Coburn. Two years ago, Jamie was passing out baggies of essential items to those in need he would pass by in the car. In Wisconsin, he witnessed the severity of the homeless community there. So when he moved here, that passion to support them followed. So fast forward to now, C-U at Home is launching a new summer campaign based on Jamie’s heart.

The month of August will mark the time when Jamie’s vision comes to fruition. C-U at Home’s board of directors discussed how that would look and created “One Summer Day.” That’s the opportunity for churches, organizations and individuals to hold their own rummage sale, with proceeds supporting C-U at Home’s “Pathways to Progress” program. This is the program that aims to offer financial education, mental health support and more. So with Jamie’s help and all those who participate in August, this program will continue and reach even more who need it.

Those who wish to steer away from garage sales can also do lemonade stands, bake sales or hold a sale in a church parking lot. Tonight, Jamie got a head start and sold everything from clothes to board games to a drum set. One of his co-pastors, Daniel Thompson, offered him a chance to use his driveway. All items Jamie sold were donated by his church congregation and what isn’t sold will be given to Salt and Light in Urbana. We asked another Pastor how proud he is in Jamie kickstarting a non-profit’s newest campaign. Ben Karowski says he can only describe it as a blessing and that’s why he and The Well Community Church didn’t hesitate to support him.

“When we kind of followed Jamie’s lead into this, I don’t think we had any clue it would turn into something that C-U at Home was going to use for their summer events and for other churches in the community. I don’t know, sometimes blessed beyond measure, something greater than we expected all because of Jamie’s vision in the first place.”

Jamie also hosted another sale on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon. His mom shared with me he raised $918 over the two days out of his $200 goal. Everything he and his church didn’t sell they planned to take to Salt and Light in Urbana.

