ILLINOIS STATE FAIR: UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AUCTION

AUCTION PREVIEW – August 5 @ 10:30AM – James R. Thompson Center LIVE AUCTION – August 17 @ 11am – Illinois State Fair | Lincoln Stage
For the fourth year in a row, Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is hosting a live unclaimed property auction on August 17 at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. In advance of the event, the public will get an opportunity to preview the auction items on August 5 at the James R. Thompson Center (Atrium) between 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards, and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the treasurer’s office after private entities have tried for at least five years to locate the owner. All auction proceeds are held for the rightful owners in perpetuity. 1: Individuals can preview auction items on August 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the James R. Thompson Center 2: Auction items include rare coins, jewelry, and sports memorabilia 3: Auction proceeds are held in perpetuity for the rightful owners 4: This is the fourth live auction to be held at the Illinois State Fair on August 17