ILLINOIS STATE FAIR: Midwest Dairy

Midwest Dairy joins us to chat about their display at the Illinois State Fair this year and what families can enjoy.

Dairy Products Building at the Illinois State Fair, August 8-18, 2019, in Springfield, Illinois. The Dairy Products building is open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily, the Dairy Goodness Bar is open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

From a cow made of butter to award-winning cream puffs, there’s something dairy for everyone to enjoy at the Illinois State Fair, happening August 8-18, 2019 in Springfield, Ill. Visitors can come to the Dairy Products Building and check out the variety of ways they can partake in all the Undeniably Dairy fun and support Illinois dairy farmers, including: • Enjoy a Delightful Dairy Treat: Fair goers can stop in to purchase a variety of dairy treats served at the Dairy Goodness Bar, including: o Light and fluffy cream puffs, the 2018 winner of the SJR Golden Abe’s Fantastic Fair Food People’s Choice Award. o Nine flavors of hand-scooped ice cream, featuring varieties like Sea Salt Caramel, Butter Pecan and Cookie Dough, along with classics like Chocolate, French Vanilla and Strawberry. Available in a cone or a dish. o Refreshing glass of milk, just $1. o Shakes, sundaes and soft-serve ice cream that go hand-in-hand with a warm summer day. • Snap a Dairy Selfie: After picking up their dairy treats, fair goers can take a dairy-themed selfie at the Undeniably Dairy Selfie Station. Guests can pick from a variety of fun backgrounds, such as a cow jumping over the moon, and have their photo texted or emailed to them on the spot. • Marvel at the Butter Cow: The unofficial icon of the Illinois State Fair since the 1920’s, the butter cow sculpture will be on display in the Dairy Products Building each day of the fair. Sculptor Sarah Pratt uses 500 pounds of unsalted butter to create the buttery bovine over the course of five days. • Test Your Dairy Trivia Knowledge: Each afternoon dairy ambassadors will be hosting live dairy trivia contests, with the chance to win fun dairy-themed prizes. • Color a Dairy Design: Bring the kids in for some dairy coloring. There is also plenty of space to relax and take in all the dairy happenings, providing a break from all the walking and a place to enjoy your dairy treats. Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview). 1: Visit the Illinois State Fair Dairy Products Building, August 8-18, in Springfield. The Dairy Products Building is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and the Dairy Goodness Bar is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 2: Enjoy delightful dairy treats produced by Midwest Dairy farmers, such as light and fluffy cream puffs and nine flavors of hand-scooped ice cream. 3: If you’re looking for a healthy, nutritious option for your family, come grab an ice cold glass of milk for just $1! 4: There’s also a butter cow, selfie station, coloring book station and dairy trivia.