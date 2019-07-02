Illinois American Water Project

Illinois American Water is investing more than $12 million to enhance water service to customers in the Champaign area. This investment includes making improvements to the water treatment system and installing more than 16,200 feet of water main in Champaign, Urbana and Sadorus. A bulk of the main replacement work is related to relocating water mains along Wright Street and Armory Street in Champaign as part of the City’s street reconstruction project. Our company is also partnering with the City of Champaign on their storm water project.

Please share four talking points or subjects you would like included in the interview. (NOTE: These should be “big picture” points that give context to the interview).

1: Illinois American Water continues to make investments in the water infrastructure of the communities it serves. The U.S. EPA reports that the nation’s water utilities will need to make more than $384 billion in infrastructure investments by the year 2030 to ensure public health.

2: Partnering with the City on the timing of these projects benefits local residents. When we are able to schedule construction projects together with the city, we are able to pool resources and expertise. In addition, the roadway is opened once rather than twice, decreasing costs and inconvenience to motorists.

3: IAW’s water main replacement program focuses on replacing water mains where leaks occur or the size of the pipe isn’t sufficient to meet today’s demand. Improvements at the Mattis Avenue water treatment plant ensures that our customers continue to receive high-quality water and water service and also enhances fire protection.

4: Earlier this year, the Mattis Water Treatment Plant in Champaign won the 15-County Water Supply Operators Association regional drinking water competition. Water samples were judged on taste, odor and clarity.