Illini Swing Dance Society

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 01:46 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 01:46 PM CDT

CHAMPAIGN--

Illini Swing Society Fall Kickoff Dance

Saturday, September 1st

Wesley Foundation, 1203 W. Green St., Urbana

8-9pm  FREE beginner lesson 

9-11pm FREE social dance

No experience, partner, or special shoes required!

 

Beginning swing dance lessons:

Urbana Park District

2 5-week lesson sets, starting Sunday, Sept. 9, 6pm

Philips Recreation Center, Urbana

 

Illini Swing Society

10-week swing lessons, starting Monday, Sept. 10, 8pm

Free dance open to all, 9-11pm

Illini Union, Urbana

