Illini Swing Dance Society
CHAMPAIGN--
Illini Swing Society Fall Kickoff Dance
Saturday, September 1st
Wesley Foundation, 1203 W. Green St., Urbana
8-9pm FREE beginner lesson
9-11pm FREE social dance
No experience, partner, or special shoes required!
Beginning swing dance lessons:
Urbana Park District
2 5-week lesson sets, starting Sunday, Sept. 9, 6pm
Philips Recreation Center, Urbana
Illini Swing Society
10-week swing lessons, starting Monday, Sept. 10, 8pm
Free dance open to all, 9-11pm
Illini Union, Urbana
