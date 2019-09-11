Breaking News
Former U of I professor sued for rape and other allegations
Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: ROTC members at Memorial Stadium honors the firefighters who climbed the 1,980 steps in the Twin Towers on 9/11.
1  of  4
Closings
Arthur School CUSD #305 Champaign Central High School Decatur Public Schools District #61 Hoopeston School District

HORIZONITES FIGHT HUNGER

The Morning Show
Posted: / Updated:

HORIZON HOBBY IS HELPING FIGHT FOOD INSECURITY.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER