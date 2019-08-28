Breaking News
Former school superintendent resigns from teaching job

HOBNOB HARVEST MARKET: Shop Local

The Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hobnob Harvest Market Returns with Vintage, Handmade, & Fashion Trucks

On September 6 & 7 it will be Hobnob Harvest Market time! The Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont, Illinois, is once again home to the fall market. Hobnob is a mix of creative handmade goods, artisan food, vintage finds, & fashion trucks.

Every style can be found at the market – from fresh farmhouse, midcentury, primitive, & modern to bohemian/gypsy. Vintage finds range from button size to oversized antique tables & cupboards. Fresh Pinterest-style handmade goods are found around every corner and include creative home décor, funky jewelry, hand-poured candles, & edible treats. Several boutique clothing vendors round out the market and their mobile boutiques will be overflowing with trendy fall clothing & accessories.

Hobnob Market vendor booths are boutique style and are beautifully displayed like mini shops. Customers enjoy the unique style of each space while browsing along and hunger doesn’t stand a chance with several artisan food vendors ready to supply delicious meals & sweets. Tuscan Hills Winery from Effingham will have a big batch of their famous caramel apple sangria ready plus signature blended wines & beer.

New additions to the Hobnob Harvest Market this year – a balloon master making all sorts of animal & creature creations. Kids will also enjoy a hair braiding bar, face painting, & yard games.

Earlybird Shopping –first-dibs shopping plus live music by The Casuals, a cash bar, giveaways, and more

Friday, September 6

4-9-ish pm Central (It’s dark by 9 but shoppers can stay after 8 pm.)

Friday Tickets:

$10 per person in advance or at the gate

Earlybird shopping tickets are available on Facebook @hobnobmarket or www.hobnobmarket.com.

Market Day – a full day of great shopping, food, & friends

Saturday, September 7

9 am – 4 pm Central

Saturday Admission:

$5 per person at the gate

Or FREE with a Friday hand stamp

Children 12 and under are free both Friday night and Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER