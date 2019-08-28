HOBNOB HARVEST MARKET: Shop Local

Hobnob Harvest Market Returns with Vintage, Handmade, & Fashion Trucks

On September 6 & 7 it will be Hobnob Harvest Market time! The Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont, Illinois, is once again home to the fall market. Hobnob is a mix of creative handmade goods, artisan food, vintage finds, & fashion trucks.

Every style can be found at the market – from fresh farmhouse, midcentury, primitive, & modern to bohemian/gypsy. Vintage finds range from button size to oversized antique tables & cupboards. Fresh Pinterest-style handmade goods are found around every corner and include creative home décor, funky jewelry, hand-poured candles, & edible treats. Several boutique clothing vendors round out the market and their mobile boutiques will be overflowing with trendy fall clothing & accessories.

Hobnob Market vendor booths are boutique style and are beautifully displayed like mini shops. Customers enjoy the unique style of each space while browsing along and hunger doesn’t stand a chance with several artisan food vendors ready to supply delicious meals & sweets. Tuscan Hills Winery from Effingham will have a big batch of their famous caramel apple sangria ready plus signature blended wines & beer.

New additions to the Hobnob Harvest Market this year – a balloon master making all sorts of animal & creature creations. Kids will also enjoy a hair braiding bar, face painting, & yard games.

Earlybird Shopping –first-dibs shopping plus live music by The Casuals, a cash bar, giveaways, and more

Friday, September 6

4-9-ish pm Central (It’s dark by 9 but shoppers can stay after 8 pm.)

Friday Tickets:

$10 per person in advance or at the gate

Earlybird shopping tickets are available on Facebook @hobnobmarket or www.hobnobmarket.com.

Market Day – a full day of great shopping, food, & friends

Saturday, September 7

9 am – 4 pm Central

Saturday Admission:

$5 per person at the gate

Or FREE with a Friday hand stamp

Children 12 and under are free both Friday night and Saturday