1: History of the Heartland was created to preserve stories of our rich Central IL history in the voices of those that have lived it

2: We have recorded a variety of interviews from a WW2 101-year-old veteran to the manager of Paul’s confectionary ( a Decatur iconic diner)

3: Business stories like that of David Wilhour rising from sweeping the floor at CAT to retiring as VP of Human Resources really speak to the amazing opportunities in our area.

Aynproductions.net/historyoftheheartland