HEALTHY LIVING: Pumpkin Spice Energy Bites

You don’t have to wait for your favorite pumpkin spice foods and drinks to be available at the coffee shop or grocery store – you can get the season started today in your own kitchen! J

Talking points:

· Dates are naturally sweet and you get nutrients along with them like fiber, potassium, and small amounts of vitamin B6 and iron

· Toasting pecans deepens their flavor – you can leave out if you don’t like, just replace with equal amount of oats

· Chia seeds or flaxseed meal add extra fiber and help keep the mixture all together

· Use the extra pumpkin in other recipes like pumpkin bread!

Pumpkin Spice Energy Bites

Makes about 12 servings Adapted from https://www.wellplated.com/pumpkin-energy-balls/

Ingredients

· 1 cup pitted dates (about 8 ounces or 10-12 large dates)

· 1 cup rolled oats

· ¼ cup toasted pecan halves

· ¼ cup pumpkin puree

· 1 tablespoon maple syrup – plus 1-3 additional teaspoons as needed

· 1 tablespoon chia seeds or ground flaxseed meal

· 2 ¼ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

· 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

· 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

1. Let dates soak in hot water for 10 minutes, then drain and pat dry. Transfer dates to a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Pulse until dates are in small pieces and form a sticky ball.

2. Add oats, pecans, pumpkin, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, chia seeds or flax meal, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and salt. Pulse to combine. (The oats and nuts should be in small pieces but not completely smooth). Taste and add more maple syrup if desired.

3. Transfer mixture to a bowl, then cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. When mixture has chilled, roll mixture into balls of about 1” in diameter.

Storage: Store in airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 2 months.