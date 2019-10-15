Healthy Living: Pumpkin Chili

16 ounces (1 pound) lean ground beef
· 1/2 cup onion, chopped
· 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree
· 1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
· 1 cup water
· 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed
· 1 tablespoon chili powder
· 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin
· 1 clove garlic, minced
· 1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese (optional)
· 1/2 cup low-fat sour cream (optional)
Instructions:
- Add beef and onion to a large saucepan.
- Cook until meat is brown and onion is soft. Drain excess fat.
- Add pumpkin, water, beans, chili powder, cumin, and garlic to pan.
- Bring to boil. Cover and simmer 30 minutes.
- Top with cheese and sour cream, if desired.
Nutrition Facts per serving (with cheese and sour cream): 320 calories, 12 g fat, 440 mg sodium, 24 g total carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 28 g protein
Nutrition Facts per serving (without cheese and sour cream): 230 calories, 6 g fat, 280 mg sodium, 22 g total carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 22 g protein
