Healthy Living: Pumpkin Chili

16 ounces (1 pound) lean ground beef

· 1/2 cup onion, chopped

· 1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree

· 1 can (15 ounces) crushed tomatoes

· 1 cup water

· 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained and rinsed

· 1 tablespoon chili powder

· 1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· 1 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese (optional)

· 1/2 cup low-fat sour cream (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Add beef and onion to a large saucepan.
  2. Cook until meat is brown and onion is soft. Drain excess fat.
  3. Add pumpkin, water, beans, chili powder, cumin, and garlic to pan.
  4. Bring to boil. Cover and simmer 30 minutes.
  5. Top with cheese and sour cream, if desired.

Nutrition Facts per serving (with cheese and sour cream): 320 calories, 12 g fat, 440 mg sodium, 24 g total carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 28 g protein

Nutrition Facts per serving (without cheese and sour cream): 230 calories, 6 g fat, 280 mg sodium, 22 g total carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 22 g protein

More recipes can be found at University of Illinois Extension’s Eat.Move.Save. website: https://go.illinois.edu/EatMoveSave

