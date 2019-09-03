HEALTHY LIVING: Homemade tortilla chips

Healthy Living 8/6/19 – DIY Sweet or Savory Tortilla Chips

Do you crave something crunchy for a snack? Tortilla chips and salsa or another dip are a favorite but higher in fat since the chips are fried. You can make your own chips at home for a fraction of the cost and lower in fat and salt!

Beth Peralta, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with University of Illinois Extension & Media Spokesperson with the Eastern Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is sharing two tortilla chip recipes with us today.

Homemade Tortilla Chips

Serves 4 (9 chips per serving)

Chips:

· 6, 6-inch corn tortillas

· Nonstick cooking spray

Toppings:

· Sweet: 1 Tablespoon sugar plus ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

· Savory: ½ teaspoon salt plus optional toppings: ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, and ¼ teaspoon chili powder, divided

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

2. Cut each tortilla into 6 to 8 sections with a large knife or pizza-cutting utensil.

3. Spray nonstick cooking spray onto a baking pan or cookie sheet. Spread out tortilla pieces. Spray tops with more nonstick cooking spray.

4. Sweet tortilla chips: top with ½-Tablespoon sugar and ¼-teaspoon cinnamon. Savory chips: top with ¼-teaspoon salt plus 1/8-teaspoon each chili powder and garlic powder.

5. Bake for 6-7 minutes. Flip chips over. Spray with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle remaining toppings onto chips.

6. Bake for an additional 6-7 minutes, until chips are light brown in color.

7. Let chips cool before enjoying.

8. Use with your favorite dips! Salsa or guacamole tastes great with the savory chips. For the sweet chips, enjoy with a sweeter salsa, such as strawberry or mango.

Nutrition Facts per serving (sweet chips): 100 calories, 1 g fat, 0 mg sodium, 20 g total carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 2 g protein

Nutrition Facts per serving (savory chips): 110 calories, 1.5 g fat, 400 mg sodium, 22 g total carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 2 g protein

More recipes can be found at University of Illinois Extension’s Eat.Move.Save. website: https://go.illinois.edu/EatMoveSave