Healthy Living: Heat tips

Summer is truly here, and with it comes a host of dangers associated with heat. Here to help us stay safe is Jimmy Zindars from Carle Arrow Ambulance.
What can this extreme heat do to people?
· Wear out more quickly
· Dehydration
· Heat exhaustion
· Heat stroke
Who is most at risk?
· Older people
· Babies and small children
· People with chronic conditions
How can we protect ourselves – and our neighbors?
· Drink plenty of water
· Be outside early and late in the day
· Check on loved ones, neighbors
· Exercise inside instead
What symptoms should we watch for in ourselves and others?
· Tired or weak
· Muscle cramps
· Dizziness or lightheaded
· Lack of sweating
· Hard, fast heartbeat
What should we do if we experience those symptoms?
· Drink water
· Try to cool down
· When to call 911