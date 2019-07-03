Healthy Living: Heat tips

Summer is truly here, and with it comes a host of dangers associated with heat. Here to help us stay safe is Jimmy Zindars from Carle Arrow Ambulance.

What can this extreme heat do to people?

· Wear out more quickly

· Dehydration

· Heat exhaustion

· Heat stroke

Who is most at risk?

· Older people

· Babies and small children

· People with chronic conditions

How can we protect ourselves – and our neighbors?

· Drink plenty of water

· Be outside early and late in the day

· Check on loved ones, neighbors

· Exercise inside instead

What symptoms should we watch for in ourselves and others?

· Tired or weak

· Muscle cramps

· Dizziness or lightheaded

· Lack of sweating

· Hard, fast heartbeat

What should we do if we experience those symptoms?

· Drink water

· Try to cool down

· When to call 911