Healthy Living: Gratitude with Two Roads Wellness Clinic
You may feel down in the dumps this holiday season. Some people are not able to be with family and have a traditional Thanksgiving — but there’s still a lot to be thankful for this year. Keri Offenstein with Two Roads joined the Morning Show to share how gratitude impacts our mental health.