Healthy Living: Frozen Yogurt Bark

Are you looking for a sweet treat to make for the Fourth of July?

Beth Peralta, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist with University of Illinois Extension & Media Spokesperson with the Eastern Illinois Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has a great recipe to share.

Frozen Yogurt Bark is the dessert recipe that has it all for hot summer days:

– No cooking required – keep the oven off and kitchen cooler during the 90+ temperatures

– Fun to make and easy for kids to help sprinkle their favorite toppings

– Versatile ingredients – use different favorite fruits, yogurt flavors, etc.

Strawberry Chocolate Pretzel Frozen Yogurt Bark

Serves 8

· 2 cups nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt

· 1 cup fresh strawberries, sliced

· 1 serving (approx. 53) pretzel sticks, broken into smaller pieces

· 1/8 cup (2 Tablespoons) mini chocolate chips

· 1 Tablespoon honey or maple/pancake syrup

1. Line a jellyroll pan or cookie sheet with aluminum foil.

2. Spread yogurt onto foil to about ¼-inch thick.

3. Sprinkle sliced strawberries, pretzel stick pieces, and mini chocolate chips on yogurt. Drizzle honey or syrup on top.

4. Freeze for 2 to 3 hours or until completely frozen solid.

5. Remove from freezer and break bark into smaller pieces with sharp knife. Eat immediately or place back in freezer before bark begins to thaw. Store in a freezer-safe container or bag.

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 80 calories, 1 g fat, 20 mg sodium, 13 g total carbohydrate, 1 g dietary fiber, 5 g protein

More recipes can be found at University of Illinois Extension’s Eat.Move.Save. website: https://go.illinois.edu/EatMoveSave