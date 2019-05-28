Healthy Living: Creating Mindfulness

The Morning Show

Practicing mindfulness can lead to reduced stress, improved mood, and a better sense of well-being. Here to talk about using mindfulness in our everyday lives is Keri Offenstein from Two Roads Wellness Clinic.

What is mindfulness?

· The ability to pay attention to what is going on in and around you, without getting caught up in it

· Non-judgmental awareness

· Observing one’s thoughts and feelings

· Practicing being in the moment, not in the past or future

· Doing one thing at a time

 

How can we practice mindfulness in our everyday lives?

· Focus on your breath

· Eat mindfully; focus on the taste, smell, feel of the food

· Use mindfulness when you walk, paying attention to the sights and sounds around you

· Practice mindfulness during daily chores, such as washing dishes or vacuuming

· Not focusing on worries about the future, remembering that the present is all we have

· Yoga

 

What are the benefits?

· Stress reduction

· Improves mood and sense of well-being

· Reduced anxiety and rumination/worry about the future

· Makes us less reactive emotionally

· Improves relationships

· Helps those who deal with chronic pain

· Aids in sleep

· Improves focus and memory

