Healthy Living: Creating Mindfulness
Practicing mindfulness can lead to reduced stress, improved mood, and a better sense of well-being. Here to talk about using mindfulness in our everyday lives is Keri Offenstein from Two Roads Wellness Clinic.
What is mindfulness?
· The ability to pay attention to what is going on in and around you, without getting caught up in it
· Non-judgmental awareness
· Observing one’s thoughts and feelings
· Practicing being in the moment, not in the past or future
· Doing one thing at a time
How can we practice mindfulness in our everyday lives?
· Focus on your breath
· Eat mindfully; focus on the taste, smell, feel of the food
· Use mindfulness when you walk, paying attention to the sights and sounds around you
· Practice mindfulness during daily chores, such as washing dishes or vacuuming
· Not focusing on worries about the future, remembering that the present is all we have
· Yoga
What are the benefits?
· Stress reduction
· Improves mood and sense of well-being
· Reduced anxiety and rumination/worry about the future
· Makes us less reactive emotionally
· Improves relationships
· Helps those who deal with chronic pain
· Aids in sleep
· Improves focus and memory
