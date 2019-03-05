Healthy Living: Bump up Your Nutrition in March with Greens

Three Tips Today:

* Select and Store

o Popular greens include collard greens, romaine lettuce, Swiss chard, spinach, and kale. Eat greens cooked or raw!

o Look for greens that are fresh with leaves that are dark green, not yellow or brown. You can refrigerate them for up to 3-5 days in a plastic bag.

* Go Greens!

o Why are greens so good for us? Greens are a source of many vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A, vitamin C, and B vitamins. Due to their antioxidant content, green leafy vegetables may help prevent some types of cancer and decrease the risk of heart disease!

o Add greens to salads, soups, stir-fries, scrambled eggs, and more!

* Prep for Success

o If you prefer a milder flavor, select lettuces, spinach, or baby kale. Larger kale leaves can have a stronger flavor. Cooking greens helps mellow out stronger flavors, too.

o To prepare kale leaves for cooking:

* Wash leaves under cool, running water. Pat dry with clean kitchen towel.

* Remove stems by folding leaves in half and cutting along stem.

* Discard tough stems. Cut kale leaves into desired shape.

Sautéed Kale

Serves: 4

* ½ cup onion, chopped

* 1 clove garlic, minced

* 6 cups kale, stems removed and leaves roughly chopped

* 1 Tablespoon olive or canola oil

* ¼ teaspoon black pepper

* ¼ teaspoon salt

Instructions:

1. Heat a large skillet over low to medium heat.

2. Add oil, onion, and garlic to skillet. Heat for several minutes.

3. Add kale and seasonings to skillet. Heat until kale and onions are tender, stirring frequently to avoid burning.

Nutrition Facts (per serving): 50 calories, 3.5 g fat, 135 mg sodium, 4 g total carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 1 g protein

Recipe can also be found at University of Illinois Extension’s Eat.Move.Save. website: https://eat-move-save.extension.illinois.edu/eat/recipes/sauteed-kale