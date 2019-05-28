Harvest Heritage: Tom Martin

Most farmers are dedicated to their farms and their families, and periodically are leaders in agricultural issues. But Stu Ellis found one farmer who is a highly respected leader within his community.

Stu Ellis

His name is Tom Martin, and if the community of Mt. Pulaski needs something accomplished, they call upon him, something his wife Cheryl says comes naturally to him…

Cheryl Martin

I believe its in his genes. His grandfather was kind of a community leader for many years. He was editor of the paper, publisher of the paper, and he was always motivated to make his community better. And that is really what Tom is. Tom is very much like that grandfather.

Tom Martin

I grew up in a time period where I was by my grandfather’s side all the time and for all activities and I saw what he did to make the community a better place. And I think our entire family knew that family, business, and community were probably the three legs of what your life should be.

Stu Ellis

One of those was leading a million dollar foundation-based fund raising effort to renovate the historic Mt. Pulaski courthouse.

Tom Martin

We’ve raised over $800,000 of that million dollars. Its been terrific and we’ve made the courthouse kind of the center of the community again.

Stu Ellis

He’s also become chairman of the economic development commission

Tom Martin

I am working with the community and working with the city council. We’ve got funds from a business tax that comes directly to us and also when the wind farm was develop here we negotiated community grants and they have come in and given us money for economic development for the lifespan of the windfarm here. And we’re going to put a food co-op, meat market, grocery store in on our town square and early 2020 we hope we’re up and running on that.

Stu Ellis

And that is all done while he’s managing a large grain farm…

Tom Martin

I wrote a grant last year on the combine for local foods, local places, and I’ve never done that before but we basically put a grant together over a two day period when I was on the combine, and we won the grant, which is amazing.

Stu Ellis

Amazing for anyone, except Tom Martin. That’s our harvest heritage report. I’m Stu Ellis with WCIA3 your local news leader.