Harvest Heritage: The Grant Family Farm

OWANECO, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s not uncommon for FFA members to have major roles in a farming operation.

Most folks who rent farmland have a driver’s license and start shaving regularly before that happens — but 17-year-old Conner Grant of Owaneco does not fit the mold.

The senior at Taylorville High School has been renting 50 acres of grandparents’ farmland for the past 3 years.



“I cash rent from them and I split that corn and soybeans, I divide it each year, split and rotate it,” he says.

His farming career began early with the help of FFA.



“Being in FFA and ag and being a senior in high school, I’ve got to do my projects with FFA for the last 4 years,” Grant says.

“He has learned so much from my Dad and then following along from Dad and I both has taught him and I just think its great to see and learn hands on,” says Pat Grant, “and then like he said he’s been very fortunate the 4 years he’s been in school with ag and FFA and a tremendous program there at Taylorville with three great teachers.”

“I thought crops were pretty good this year, you know,” Conner Grant says. “We’ve had some petty good struggles with the weather in the past years, you know, and that has been one thing that Dad and Grandpa have always taught me with the struggles and the weather and you have to learn through all those categories and things like that.”

He did good with yield and better with price.

“Yield was pretty good: on my corn I had 206 on my corn and I had 60 bushel to acre soybeans this year,” Grant says. “I averaged $4.04 for my corn and I averaged $10.62 on my soybean crops.”

After graduation is college, and then…

“My dream has always been to come back home and farm and take it over someday, has always been my dream,” he says.

And that is how farmers are made.